China condemns Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan — foreign ministry

BEIJING, August 2. /TASS/. China condemns and resolutely opposes the visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"On 2 August, in disregard of China's strong opposition and serious representations, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited China's Taiwan region. This is a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques. It has a severe impact on the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and seriously infringes upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. It gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and sends a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces for "Taiwan independence". China firmly opposes and sternly condemns this, and has made serious demarche and strong protest to the United States," it said.

The ministry stressed that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is its inseparable part. The one-China principle was recognized by the United Nations General Assembly. "Congress, as a part of the U.S. Government, is inherently obliged to strictly observe the one-China policy of the U.S. Government and refrain from having any official exchanges with China's Taiwan region," the ministry said.

"China is all along opposed to the visit to Taiwan by U.S. congressional members, and the U.S. executive branch has the responsibility to stop such visit," it emphasized.

Pelosi’s visit It is the first visit by such a high-ranking US official to the island in the past 25 years. Beijing has repeatedly warned the US side that such a move would not be left unanswered and that tough measures would be taken. Meanwhile, Washington says that Beijing may take steps that can lead to a crisis, such as conduct military drills or carry out missile launches.