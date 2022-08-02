Pelosi’s Taiwan visit ‘in no way contradicts’ US policy towards China — statement

WASHINGTON, August 2./TASS/. The visit to Taiwan by a Congressional delegation led by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not contradict the US policy towards China and the island itself, says a joint statement of Pelosi and members of the congressional delegation.

"Our visit is one of several Congressional delegations to Taiwan - and it in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, U.S.-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances. The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo," says the statement circulated by the press service of the speaker.

"Our discussions with Taiwan leadership will focus on reaffirming our support for our partner and on promoting our shared interests, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region. America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy," the statement said.

The trip to the region is "focused on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance," the statement pointed out.

On Tuesday, The Washington Post published a commentary of the speaker in connection with her trip to Taiwan. "In the face of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) accelerating aggression, our congressional delegation’s visit should be seen as an unequivocal statement that America stands with Taiwan, our democratic partner, as it defends itself and its freedom," Pelosi said. The trip "in no way contradicts the long-standing one-China policy," the speaker added.

She recalled that 30 years ago she "traveled in a bipartisan congressional delegation to China, where, in Tiananmen Square, we unfurled a black-and-white banner that read, ‘To those who died for democracy in China’".

According to her, China continues to violate human rights and "disregard for the rule of law" continues. "In the face of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) accelerating aggression, our congressional delegation’s visit should be seen as an unequivocal statement that America stands with Taiwan, our democratic partner, as it defends itself and its freedom," Pelosi said.

This trip is the first visit by a speaker of the US House of Representatives to Taiwan in the last 25 years. The visit prompted a harsh reaction from China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory, and increased tensions in the region.

The delegation led by Pelosi is on an Asian tour, having already visited Singapore and Malaysia, with visits to South Korea and Japan expected. The landing in Taiwan was not officially mentioned in the program of the trip. However, according to the US media, the speaker herself intended to visit the island back in April. The trip was postponed when she tested positive for coronavirus.

Beijing has repeatedly warned Washington that if the visit does take place, it will not go without consequences and China will take tough and resolute action.