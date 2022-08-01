Kremlin expects all parties to comply with grain export agreements

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Moscow expects that all parties will comply with their agreements on the export of Ukrainian grain, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Let’s hope that all parties will comply with the agreements so that they will work effectively," he pointed out.

Peskov welcomed the departure of the first grain ship from the Ukrainian port of Odessa as "a very positive development". "It is a good chance to test the implementation of the agreements that were reached at the Istanbul talks," the Russian presidential spokesman noted.

However, he declined to speak about the further departure of grain ships from Ukrainian ports, redirecting the question to operators.

A package of documents aimed at resolving the issue of food and fertilizer supplies to global markets was signed in Istanbul on July 22. Under a Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations will engage in efforts to lift anti-Russian restrictions preventing the export of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document creates a mechanism to export grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. The deal inked between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN provides for the establishment of a four-party coordination center whose representatives will inspect grain ships in order to prevent arms smuggling and false flag operations.

The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni cargo ship loaded with grain left the port of Odessa on Monday morning. It was the first vessel carrying Ukrainian food products to depart from the port based on the Istanbul agreements. The ship, said to be heading to Lebanon, is expected to lead a convoy of 16 cargo vessels that will follow an agreed route.