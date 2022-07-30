US has no full information about strike on DPR detention center for captives — official

WASHINGTON, July 30. /TASS/. The United States has not yet obtained full information about the deadly rocket strike on a detention center in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), where Ukrainian captives were held, a senior White House official has said.

"We just now see some fresh reporting on this supposed strike on a barracks containing Ukrainian POWs and we just can't confirm that so I think I just need to leave right there. You just don't have enough information to speak intelligently about these very early reports," Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House John Kirby said.

A similar statement was made by a Pentagon spokesperson at a special briefing on Friday.

Commenting on the reports on Friday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said: "We’ve seen those reportings. It’s not something that we can speak to from here, but just not something that we’re going to comment about." When asked to specify whether the US had the sense of who was responsible for the deadly strike, she said: "We’re just not going to speak to that at this time."

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said earlier that last night’s attack on the facility containing captured Ukrainian troops, including members of the Azov Battalion, had involved a US-made HIMARS rocket system. According to the latest information, the attack killed 53 out of 193 people in the detention center. Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into the strike.