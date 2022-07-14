Kherson region government already working — military-civilian administration official

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The Kherson region government, which was formed last week, has already begun to work, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the region’s military-civilian administration, told TASS on Thursday.

"[The government] has already begun to work. Currently, it is being structured and now we say that we will not merely integrate with Russia, we will do it in compliance with the operating experience of those who are working at the level of Russian officials, who are adjusting the work of the Kherson military-civilian administration and are helping us introduce the legislative base," he said.

According to Stremousov, integration is needed to ensure smooth and quick transition to Russian standards in case people vote for accessing to Russia at a referendum.

The Kherson region’s military-civilian administration said last Monday that its head had decided to form the region’s government that will include Russian professionals and managers along with the Kherson region residents. Sergey Yeliseyev, former first deputy head of the Russian Kaliningrad region’s government, was appointed chairman of the Kherson region government. Meanwhile, the military-civilian administration will continue its work and Vladimir Saldo will continue to be the region’s head.