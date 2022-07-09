In DPR, 2 killed, 11 wounded in bombardments by Ukraine on Saturday

DONETSK, July 10. /TASS/. Two civilians were killed and 11 were wounded in the shelling of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) by the Ukrainian army on Saturday, the DPR’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of ceasefire (JCCC) reported on Sunday.

According to it, two women born in 1949 and 1975 were killed in the Kirovsky district. "On July 9, 2022, the total number of casualties among civilians caused by the Ukrainian armed forces’ attacks amounted to 13 people (2 killed, 11 wounded)," the mission reported.

In all, over Saturday, the Ukrainian forces launched at the DPR 265 munitions of various types and calibers, including Uragan and Grad MLRS.