Confidentiality of Putin-Macron talks violated by French side — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Paris has violated the confidentiality of talks between Russian and French Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, which reveals France’s approaches to diplomacy in principle, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"When calls at the top level are made <…>, naturally, it is a confidential story, <…> naturally, these are talks behind closed doors. It turned out that a couple of months ago, when Macron called the Russian president, <…> the entire conversation was recorded by journalists, who were filming it. <…> This is an example that they interpret the word ‘diplomacy’ this very way," she said in an interview with the Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) program on the Rossiya-1 television channel, commenting on French film director Guy Lagache‘s Un President, l’Europe et la guerre (President, Europe and the war) documentary about Macron’s steps toward the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.