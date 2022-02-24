Ground operation in Ukraine must not be allowed over threat of full-scale war — Lukashenko

MINSK, February 24. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko considers it necessary to prevent a "mass massacre" and ground operation in Ukraine in order to prevent a full-scale war.

"We must look for ways to prevent bloodshed and mass massacre. Do you understand, if, god forbid, a ground operation begins… […] In a ground operation - one shot, one person killed - and a full-scale war begins. This must not be allowed," Lukashenko said during an operational meeting with the military Thursday, according to BelTA.

He noted that missile strikes in Ukraine currently target fuel depots and military infrastructure.

Lukashenko pointed out that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky promised to stop the war in his country ahead of elections, but failed to fulfill his promise. In the current situation, Lukashenko believes, the Ukrainian leadership must first and foremost think about what will happen to Ukraine, should it lose the ongoing conflict.

"If he understands, that he is about to lose to the world’s second strongest army, or maybe even the strongest one, then who knows, maybe it’s better to stop now. And you may gain more if you stop halfway, than if you lose this war. It’s the law of the genre," the Belarusian president believes.

The head of state also noted China’s weighted position on Ukraine.

"The Chinese are wise people, they say: ‘the door has not been shut yet, this conflict can still be prevented.’ Therefore, we must look for ways to prevent bloodshed. In order to prevent it and stop the escalation, we must sit at the negotiations table," Lukashenko concluded.