White House has nothing to announce on new Putin-Biden contact

WASHINGTON, February 16. /TASS/. The US authorities are set to continue active diplomatic contacts with Russia, but have nothing to announce at this point regarding a new conversation between the leaders of the two states, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

"He [Biden] believes in the power of leader-to-leader diplomacy, but I don’t have a prediction of a next engagement at this point in time," she said.

The press secretary went on to say that Blinken had a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, while Biden spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron.

What he [Biden] means by "ongoing diplomacy" is that it will continue at the pace and urgency that you have seen from him over the last several weeks and from his team. And some of it will come from the President. Some will come from high-level members of his national security team. And some of it will come from our European partners or NATO Allies," Psaki added.