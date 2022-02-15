Russia, Belarus to resolutely defend Union State’s interests - diplomat

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The alliance of Russia and Belarus poses no threat to anyone, but, as a Union State, the two nations will resolutely defend their interests and borders, Russian Foreign Ministry’s special representative for issues of the Russia-Belarus Union State, Viktor Sorokin, said on Tuesday.

"Our allied nations demonstrate to the rest of the world that we are peaceful people, but we will resolutely defend our national and state interests, and defend our borders from Brest [a Belarusian city on the border with Poland] to Vladivostok [a city in Russia’s Far East]. There should be no doubts about that. We are not threatening anyone, but we will defend our interests resolutely and to the end," he told an international conference at the Russian Public Chamber, headlined ‘Security and Economic Sovereignty of the Union State.’

According to the diplomat, facing the current global situation of "mutual accusations, mutual claims and confrontation," Russia and Belarus are sending a signal that "it’s time to stop at the edge of the precipice, where some nations are pushing us all, and to switch to a positive agenda."

"The agreements that we reached in the past months serve as an example of this positive agenda," Sorokin said. "We are trying to prove conclusively that we don’t need confrontation, we need integration, mutual cooperation and respect, that we should refrain from mutual accusations and hatred. This is the only way of making the international situation stable again.".