UK foreign secretary, Israeli top diplomat discuss Ukrainian issue

LONDON, February 14. /TASS/. UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid have discussed

the situation around Ukraine and the progress of the Vienna talks on restoring the Iranian nuclear deal, the UK foreign secretary stated on her Twitter page.

"Talked to Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid this evening about the serious situation of Russian aggression towards Ukraine as well as the talks in Vienna to ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon," the UK foreign secretary noted. "We are deepening the UK-Israeli economic and security cooperation through a new Bilateral Roadmap," she said.

Concerns over Moscow’s alleged preparations for an invasion of Ukraine have been increasingly announced in the West and in Kiev recently. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these statements as an empty and groundless escalation of tension, emphasizing that Russia posed no threat to anyone. At the same time, the Kremlin press secretary did not exclude some possible provocations to justify such claims and warned that the attempts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict by force would carry extremely serious consequences.