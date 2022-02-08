People in Germany begin to see necessity of lifting anti-Russian sanctions — ambassador

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. People in Germany are beginning to understand that anti-Russian sanctions are extremely ineffective and should be finally lifted, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev said on Tuesday.

"Here [in Germany], understanding is growing that the anti-Russian sanctions are not merely ineffective but also counterproductive, <…> That is why more and more people are raising their voices to say that the sanctions should be lifted because they are useless and that a friendly and constructive dialogue with Russia is needed and there is no avoiding it. It is heard in the public sphere, including from regional leaders of eastern states, and, naturally, from business circles," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

The ambassador noted that Russia has got used to the sanction regime and is quite capable of resolving its problems by itself.

"The sanctions have hit Germany itself because <…> the Germans used to be our number one trade and economic partners before the sanctions were imposed and our countermeasures came into effect. Figuratively speaking, they shot themselves in the foot," Nechayev added.