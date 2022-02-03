Argentina, Russia must provide new impulse to strategic partnership agreement — Fernandez

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Argentina and Russia must provide a new impulse to the agreement on comprehensive strategic partnership, signed by the two countries in 2015, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said at the joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Thursday.

"I asked President [Putin] to make it so that the strategic partnership agreement, signed by Argentina in 2015, enters full effect," he said.

According to Fernandez, the two countries must deepen their joint work so that "Russia and Argentina can expand their ties."