German chancellor announces plans to meet with Putin in Moscow in near future

BERLIN, February 2. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz plans to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in the near future, as he himself said in an interview with the ZDF TV channel on Wednesday.

"I will soon talk [with Putin] in Moscow, discussing the necessary issues. There is a need for a well-coordinated policy towards the European Union and NATO," Scholz pointed out. "It [the meeting] is scheduled to take place in the near future," he added without specifying the date of his visit to Moscow.