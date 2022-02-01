Afghanistan embassy in Russia says no need for new Taliban employees

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The Embassy of Afghanistan in Moscow is operating as usual and sees no need for additional employees from among Taliban [outlawed in Russia] members, the mission told TASS Tuesday.

"Currently, the embassy in Moscow is operating as usual. All embassy divisions (political, economic, cultural, and consular) operate on the full staff of experienced diplomats and specialists, like before. There is no need for Taliban employees, especially considering that the Taliban does not have professional diplomats," the embassy press service said.

The embassy added that it continues to provide services to Afghan citizens, the Afghan diaspora, and students studying in Russia.

Earlier, Russian Special Presidential Envoy on Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov stated that Kabul may send a number of diplomatic employees in order to reinforce its Moscow mission staff.