Power transfer in Afghanistan

Afghanistan embassy in Russia says no need for new Taliban employees

It was also noted that the embassy continued to provide services to Afghan citizens, the Afghan diaspora, and students studying in Russia

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The Embassy of Afghanistan in Moscow is operating as usual and sees no need for additional employees from among Taliban [outlawed in Russia] members, the mission told TASS Tuesday.

"Currently, the embassy in Moscow is operating as usual. All embassy divisions (political, economic, cultural, and consular) operate on the full staff of experienced diplomats and specialists, like before. There is no need for Taliban employees, especially considering that the Taliban does not have professional diplomats," the embassy press service said.

The embassy added that it continues to provide services to Afghan citizens, the Afghan diaspora, and students studying in Russia.

Earlier, Russian Special Presidential Envoy on Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov stated that Kabul may send a number of diplomatic employees in order to reinforce its Moscow mission staff.

Tags
Power transfer in Afghanistan
Hungarian PM thanks Putin for his assistance in countering pandemic
Viktor Orban stressed that 2021 turned out to be the most successful year in relations between Russia and Hungary for this challenging period
Russia proposes US returns American nuclear weapons from NATO countries stateside
According to Vladimir Yermakov, "currently there are about 200 American nuclear air bombs of the B61 family" in five non-nuclear NATO countries
Press review: Zelensky at odds with US and what’s happening on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 31st
Ukraine deploys special operations forces to contact line in Donbass — LPR
Ukrainian troops ae conducting reconnaissance operations near the settlement of Stanitsa Luganskaya, a spokesman for the defense ministry of the self-proclaimed LPR said
Hainan prepares to launch CZ-8 next-generation carrier rocket
The launch is scheduled for late February-early March
Putin may announce reaction to US response after talks with Hungarian PM — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that the Kremlin did not yet have an understanding when Moscow’s response to Washington’s initiatives concerning the Russian security proposals would be ready
Security chief dubs as total absurdity US allegations that Russia threatens Ukraine
"However, American officials maintain that the threat is here, and they are ready to fight, supplying weapons, down to the last Ukrainian," Patrushev said
London hopes to improve relations with Moscow after ministers’ visit to Russia — statement
The Prime Minister’s office also said that Prime Minister Johnson plans to have a phone call with Vladimir Putin next week and urge him to engage in a diplomatic dialogue on Ukraine
Lavrov's message to Austrian top diplomat on European security handed over — ambassador
It was also mentioned that Russia hoped "for the continuation of meaningful dialogue in the near future"
Russia considers TAPI pipeline idea interesting — special envoy
Everything will depend on the commercial side of the issue, Zamir Kabulov pointed out
DPRK launches unidentified missile towards Sea of Japan — report
According to the Japan Coast Guard, the missile is believed to be a ballistic one
German regulator expects decision on Nord Stream 2 operator’s certification after June
Berlin expects Nord Stream 2 to lodge all necessary documents
Russia’s new utility plane makes its maiden flight — minister
The plane was developed by the Baikal-Engineering company under the contract with the Russian ministry of industry and trade and is meant to be used by local airlines
Belarusian President threatens Lithuania with transit ban
The Belarusian leader expressed bewilderment that Lithuania does not allow Belarusian goods in their ports
Hainan duty free stores plan to increase sales to $15.8 billion in 2022
According to Wang Xuan, deputy general manager of China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation, a company operating duty-free stores, a new international shopping mall will open in Haikou
Russian naval drills to be relocated outside Irish exclusive economic zone — embassy
Earlier, Irish fishers and members of Ireland’s government made statements expressing their fear that the upcoming naval drills could cause potential damage to marine flora and fauna
Hainan's investment in road construction, waterway development exceeds $3 billion in 2021
The province will fast-track transportation projects this year to help build Hainan's free trade port
Emergence of NeoCov is caused by constant mutation of virus, says expert
Alexander Gintsburg said that their detection largely depends on the thoroughness of work on the study of viruses
Blinken, Lavrov likely to have talks next week — US under secretary of state
According to Victoria Nuland, Washington sees signs indicating that Moscow is interested in discussing the United States’ responses to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees
Ukraine not ready for NATO membership — Lavrov
Ukraine’s membership in NATO will undermine the alliance’s relations with Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said
European Union not able to find alternative to Russian gas — expert
According to President of the Russian Institute of Global Economy and International Relations Alexander Dynkin, the introduction of economic sanctions against Russia by the European Union will hit the European economy in the first instance
Prototype of Russia’s hypersonic weapon tested back in 2014 — general
The Avangard boost-glide vehicle is capable of flying at a hypersonic speed of up to Mach 28 in the dense layers of the atmosphere
Embassy delivers Lavrov’s message on security guarantees to Finnish Foreign Ministry
At the moment, the reaction from the Finnish side is expected
Lavrov, Blinken to discuss Russian reaction to US solutions on security — Foreign Ministry
It is expected that following the phone conversation, Sergey Lavrov will comment on the situation in media outlets, the statement said
Hainan's Yangpu deep-water port registers 30 international ships — media
According to the provincial transportation department, Yangpu served 1.3 million containers in 2021, increasing the corresponding cargo turnover by 30%
New EU sanctions to deprive Russia of goods necessary for strategic ambitions — Borrell
EU have advanced with the preparations of a high-impact response, EU foreign policy chief said
NATO expansion to deal blow to European security, Russian ambassador warns
"The question is, whether this NATO enlargement is going to increase security, or to decrease security. Our view, that it will be a blow to the security in Europe, especially to us," the diplomat said
Russian naval ships, pilots hunt down enemy submarine in Norwegian Sea drills
The crews of the missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov and the frigate Fleet Admiral Kasatonov hunted down the notional enemy’s submarines with the help of an anti-submarine warfare helicopter
Haikou cross-border e-commerce trade volume hit $149.3 million in January-November 2021
Export volume reached about $1.51 billion
Russian Black Sea Fleet’s warships return to naval bases after massive drills
Among other things, communications, ship damage control, air defense, and anti-submarine warfare drills were held
Ukraine’s Zelensky ready to meet with Putin in any format, but not in Sochi
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Zelensky would be welcome in Russia for discussing normalization of bilateral relations and mentioned Moscow, St. Petersburg or Sochi as possible venues
EU in talks with US, Qatar, Azerbaijan is Russia stops its gas supplies — Borrell
The European Union has to be prepared in case diplomacy fails, EU foreign policy chief said
Washington’s ‘Great Game’ targets Moscow, Beijing, Chinese political scientist says
The United States views major changes occurring worldwide as a great game between strong powers, Wan Chengcai notes
US sanctions against Russia may destabilize global financial system — report
The article says, such step may cause serious reciprocal measures from Russia
Russian citizens residing in DPR, LPR can join Russian army, lawmaker says
According to Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Viktor Vodolatsky, the question about ensuring the safety of Russian-speaking people is one of the most frequently asked ones at meetings with residents of the Donbass republics
No plans for Putin’s meetings with other guests at Beijing Olympics — Kremlin
In response to a question if Putin’s possible contacts with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky were under consideration as he was also expected to attend the opening ceremony, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "there are no plans for such a meeting at the moment"
Russia registers Netflix as audiovisual service
Roscomnadzor said the Entertainment Online Service company had met the Russian law requirements to enter Netflix on the list
Europe may damage itself if it tries to unplug Russia from SWIFT — Germany’s CDU leader
Friedrich Merz pointed out that the European Union "did make a mistake" when sealing the association deal with Ukraine
US seeking to mislead int’l community about real situation around Ukraine — Russian envoy
Vassily Nebenzia recalled that several high-ranking officials in Kiev have been saying in public in recent weeks that there is no threat to Ukraine from Russia
Russia’s UN envoy urges US to encourage Kiev to implement reconciliation deal
The diplomat said he saw no direct link between the situation around Ukraine and Russian-US talks on security matters
Putin orders to consider ways to remove organizations from foreign agent list
Russian President also ordered to analyze provisions regulating the activities of media outlets acting as foreign agents, together with Roskomnadzor, the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights and the all-Russia public organization The Union of Journalists of Russia"
Ukrainian military, US advisers draft plan for offensive in Donbass — Donetsk
According to deputy chief of the Donetsk People’s Republic’s militia Eduard Basurin, the Ukrainian armed forces’ command, is going to redeploy to the area of the conflict another three brigades
Russia does not demand that Bulgaria leaves NATO, envoy says
Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova specified that Moscow's demand to NATO meant the pullout of the military contingent, bases and strategic weapons stationed on the territory of countries that joined the alliance after 1997
Kremlin urges US to abandon policy of fomenting tension around Ukraine
"We consistently criticize this stance and call on Washington and its allies on the European continent to give up this policy and assume a constructive, calm and balanced approach," the Russian presidential spokesman said
West’s actions push Russia and China closer together — Russian ambassador to UK
Andrey Kelin said that Russia is actively cooperating with the Chinese authorities to implement joint projects in various economic sector, including in the gas sector
Kiev cooking up media blitz to accuse Donbass republics, Russia of aggression, says LPR
These actions are aimed at misleading the global community
US gets Russia’s feedback on security proposals sent by Washington — Department of State
US Department of State spokesperson refused to disclose the contents of the document
EU divided over scale of sanctions on Russia, Polish PM says
All EU member states agree that Ukraine needs to maintain its sovereignty, Mateusz Morawiecki noted
Hainan governor estimates the region's economic growth rate at 9% in 2022
Local budget revenues should increase by 10%, said the Governor of Hainan
Sanya to hold its first agriculture expo in March
According to Hainan Daily, more than 300 companies will participate in the event
Hainan's Jiangdong Development Zone to expand business opportunities in 2022 – media
Hainan's free trade port has launched 142 key projects worth about $5.85 billion
