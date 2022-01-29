Kazakh president orders to track down vandals who desecrated Christian Orthodox cemetery

NUR-SULTAN, January 29. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has ordered the Interior Minister to identify the vandals who damaged a Christian Orthodox cemetery in the southern region of Almaty.

"Interior Minister Erlan Turgumbayev has been instructed to track down the vandals who desecrated the Christian Orthodox cemetery in Ushtobe (Almaty region) in order to hold them accountable under the law," Tokayev wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

The videos on social media show that graveyard crosses were knocked over, fences and wreaths broken.

The Almaty police said that a criminal case had been opened under the article of vandalism. A search is underway to identify those responsible for the crime.