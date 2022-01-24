EU plans to tighten sanctions against Russia over Crimea — Spiegel

BERLIN, January 24. /TASS/. The European Union plans to tighten sanctions against Russia, imposed in connection with the reunification of Crimea, Der Spiegel said on Monday, citing a confidential report of the German diplomatic mission in Brussels.

Countries including Bulgaria, Denmark, Lithuania, and Romania demanded new restrictions in the EU last week, the news outlet said. They would like to include five more persons or organizations into the EU sanction list. No names were given, and the information will be kept private until a formal decision is made, Der Spiegel said.

The decision on the possible new package of sanctions against Russia in case of a conflict with Ukraine has not yet been taken, the news outlet said, citing EU diplomatic sources. "We will not post price tags for possible Russian actions," an EU diplomat told Der Spiegel. Any announcement of specific measures can be beneficial for Moscow, he added.