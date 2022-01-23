Ukraine’s ex-PM says allegations about Russia’s plans to reinstall him are nonsense

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Ukraine’s former Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov has slammed as "nonsense and baloney" the British Foreign Office’s allegations that the Russian authorities are maintaining contact with him seeking to bring him to power in Ukraine.

"I don’t even want to comment on this nonsense and baloney," he told TASS on Sunday.

The UK Foreign Office said earlier that Russia’s government is seeking to install a pro-Russian government in Ukraine, with former member of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) Yevgeny Murayev as its head. London claims it allegedly has information that Russia’s intelligence services maintain contacts with a number of former Ukrainian politicians, including Sergey Arbuzov (Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister in 2012-2014 and acting Prime Minister in 2014), Andrey Kluyev (First Deputy Prime Minister in 2010-2012 and head of administration of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich), Vladimir Sivkovich (former Deputy Head of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council), and Nikolay Azarov (Ukraine’s Prime Minister in 2010-2014).

Murayev has already slammed this publication as groundless, saying that British diplomats "might have got something wrong.".