US presented its own strategic stability ideas to Russia in Geneva - Department of State

WASHINGTON, January 11. /TASS/. During Monday’s consultations with Russia in Geneva, the United States unveiled its own ideas related to strategic stability, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

"Today in Geneva, the U.S. delegation listened to Russia’s security concerns, and presented its own strategic stability concerns and ideas for reciprocal action to improve strategic stability," he said.

The Russian-US consultations on security guarantees were held in Geneva on Monday. On January 12, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council will be held in Brussels and the OSCE Permanent Council will gather for a meeting in Vienna on the following day. The central topic of these meetings will be Russia’s initiatives on security in the Euro-Atlantic region.