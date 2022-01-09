Stoltenberg says NATO, Russia can settle differences through diplomacy - FT

LONDON, January 10. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the risk of an armed conflict in Europe persisted but the alliance and Russia could still find a political solution for their differences, according to his interview with the Financial Times published on Sunday.

"It is possible to find together a path, a political way forward, and also to address Russia’s concerns·.·.·.· But there continues to be a risk of conflict," Stoltenberg said in the interview. "Nato’s deterrence is credible and strong·.·.·.·We have to hope and work hard for the best, but be prepared for the worst."

Stoltenberg reiterated the alliance wasn’t ready to discuss guarantees that it won’t expand eastward to meet Moscow’s demands, saying that would breach NATO’s "core principles." But he said the US and NATO were prepared to speak about possible risk-reduction measures "like arms control, on efforts to try to have more transparency on military activity, exercises, and also on lines of communications."

Stoltenberg said he expected it would take "a series of meetings" to find any mutually acceptable outcomes. "We are ready to strive for a better relationship," he said. "We have proven before that we are able to make compromises and find solutions with Russia."

Russia and the US plan to hold talks in Geneva on January 10 about security guarantees. Moscow’s envoys will discuss their concerns in the area of European security and Russian proposals for security guarantees during the Russia -NATO Council meeting in Brussels on January 12 and the OSCE Permanent Council meeting in Vienna on January 13.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on December 17, 2021 published Russia’s proposed draft agreements on security guarantees addressed to the US and NATO. The proposals had been handed to a US representative on December 15.