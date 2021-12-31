{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Biden said US, allies will respond strongly if Russia ‘invades Ukraine’ - White House

President Biden urged Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine, Jen Psaki said
US President Joe Biden EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
US President Joe Biden
© EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

WASHINGTON, December 31. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden in a call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin said Washington and its allies were ready to respond strongly if Russia "invades Ukraine," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Thursday.

"President Biden urged Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine," the statement said. "He made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine."

This was the second time this month that the presidents held talks. The previous conversation took place by video link on December 7, with topics including Ukraine, bilateral relations, cybersecurity and Iran’s nuclear deal.

The latest talks were requested by Putin. The aim was to continue discussions started during the previous talks and to discuss the negotiations scheduled for January, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

There has been a flurry of statements in the West and Kiev lately that Russia could invade Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they were unsubstantiated escalation and that Russia doesn’t threaten anyone. At the same time, he didn’t rule out provocations to corroborate these Western statements and warned that the use of force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine will have serious consequences.

Tags
Vladimir PutinJoseph Biden
Putin and Biden held a phone call - White House
The talks ended at 00:25 Moscow time
Read more
Implementing Russia-Belarus union programs to create better economic conditions — Putin
Moscow and Minsk have serious plans to work on cooperation, the Russian President noted
Read more
MC-21 aircraft receives basic type certificate — Industry and Trade Minister
Next year, the certificate will be amended to allow the use of the Russian composite wing and the PD-14 engine in the aircraft, Denis Manturov stressed
Read more
Gazprom has not booked pumping via Yamal-Europe for ten days amid lack of orders
The company began reducing the booking of gas transit via the gas pipeline two weeks ago
Read more
Russian naval shipyard CEO praises Akula-class submarines as unmatched
To build Akula-class submarines, Sevmash constructed a covered berth that still remains the biggest of its kind in Europe, he said
Read more
Russia’s Alexandra Kostenyuk wins world title in women’s rapid chess
Kostenyuk has won the first world rapid chess title in her career, previously, she placed second thrice - in 2012, 2014 and 2016
Read more
Russian top diplomat stresses need to unite and protect compatriots abroad
In this regard, Sergey Lavrov focused on the need to "ensure the rights of compatriots living overseas, provide the protection of their interests and preserve the national cultural identity, as is envisaged by the adopted amendments to Russian law"
Read more
Avtovaz redomiciliates to Russia — Rostec
Renault holds 66.7% in the joint venture company at the moment and Rostec has 32.3% in it
Read more
NATO provocations may trigger armed conflict — Russian Defense Ministry
The intensity of reconnaissance flights in the Black Sea region has grown by 60% in contrast to 2020
Read more
Putin unveils plans to hold Russia-Belarus military drills in early 2022
The exact date is yet unknown
Read more
Moscow views AUKUS as dangerous pact, says Russian envoy to Indonesia
Russia's Ambassador to Indonesia views the trilateral security partnership as a bound to exacerbate the arms race instead of creating stability in the region
Read more
Putin, Xi to approve crucial political document in Beijing, Chinese politician says
In February, the Russian President will pay a visit to China and will participate in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics
Read more
Media: Hainan's Sanya to speed up development of international yacht port
The local government plans to simultaneously develop several spheres related to the consumer sector
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko agree to continue cooperation of Russia and Belarus in aircraft industry
"We have both civilian and military plants in aircraft construction industry, we can do a lot for cooperation, especially since such projects are in demand for the Russian aircraft industry," the President of Belarus noted
Read more
Hainan Week launched at the Expo 2020 Dubai
It will be open until December 24
Read more
Russia will strive for firm security guarantees from US at Geneva talks — Foreign Ministry
Negotiations are planned in the format of an interagency delegation of Russia and the US, Maria Zakharova informed
Read more
Private talks between Putin, Nazarbayev begin in St. Petersburg
Earlier, Nazarbayev arrived in St. Petersburg for an informal summit between the leaders of CIS states
Read more
Press review: Russia cracks down on Google and Iran, Israel threaten to hit nuke sites
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 27th
Read more
Ukrainian military captures Lugansk Republic militia fighter — LPR defense spokesman
The abducted fighter is being subjected to physical and moral pressure, the statement reads
Read more
Putin scores seven goals in friendly ice hockey match with Belarus leader Lukashenko
Other players in today’s match were famous ice hockey players, including Pavel Bure, Alexei Kasatonov, Valery Kamensky, Ilya Kovalchuk and Vyacheslav Fetisov
Read more
Press review: Culprits for EU’s energy crisis revealed and Iran may buy aircraft with oil
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 29th
Read more
Russia sets up new paratroop regiment in Crimea
The regiment would be formed under the plan of transforming the Kamyshin separate guards air assault unit
Read more
Putin-Biden phone call scheduled for 23:30 Moscow time on Thursday — White House
The conversation would be in a "closed press" format
Read more
Media: Hainan's free trade port makes notable progress in 2021
Over the past 12 months, the island's administration has launched more than 150 important projects to boost trade and attract investment, the Hainan Daily writes
Read more
Delaying Nord Stream 2 is not problem for Russia, but for European consumers — official
Russia's Permanent Representative to the EU believes that the current EC policy is guided by a "populist spirit"
Read more
Moscow City Court dissolves foreign-agent listed NGO
"The court decreed to fully satisfy the stated claims of the Public Prosecutor’s office on the liquidation of the Memorial Human Rights Center interregional civic organization," the judge said
Read more
US, EU rejection of Sputnik V a mistake, Argentine epidemiologist says
The US and EU member states stripped themselves of a good coronavirus vaccine by rejecting the Russian-made Sputnik V, says Argentine epidemiologist Gabriela Piovano
Read more
Putin and Biden held a phone call - White House
The talks ended at 00:25 Moscow time
Read more
Russia does not supply electric power to Ukraine — Energy Minister
According to Nikolay Shulginov, it makes purchases from Belarus
Read more
WHO Regional Director for Europe expects Sputnik V to be approved soon
The official denied that such a lengthy approval process of the Russian vaccine was related to this issue being politicized
Read more
First S-550 air defense systems enter service in Russia — source
The source described the new system as "an absolutely new and unrivalled mobile system of strategic missile defense"
Read more
Taliban militants open fire on protesting women in Kabul — news agency
The incident occurred near the hospital of the Italian Emergency humanitarian organization
Read more
Putin-Biden phone conversation won’t include public part, Kremlin spokesman says
The phone call is scheduled for 11:30 pm Moscow time on December 30
Read more
Beijing, Moscow can resist pressure from hegemonic powers, says China’s top diplomat
"I strongly believe that if our great powers, China and Russia, stand side by side and boost their cooperation, the world order will be unshakable, and global principles - irrefutable," Wang Yi pointed out
Read more
Form of EU’s dialogue with Russia was impermissible in recent years — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova recalled that EU diplomats in recent years made quite a few ultimatum-like statements, without proposing any drafts or discussions on them, but merely stated their unilateral stance
Read more
Sanya to host international cultural fair featuring China's 10 leading museums
Visitors will be able to see about 50,000 exhibits
Read more
German Cabinet confirms plans for Moscow-Berlin talks
According to the Cabinet spokesman Wolfgang Buechner, the German government seeks to facilitate the de-escalation of the conflict between Russia and the West
Read more
No major accumulation of Russian forces near Ukrainian border — Security Council
Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Alexey Danilov underscored that Ukraine "has enough weapons to face the enemy"
Read more
President Zelensky turns into threat for Ukraine — Russian diplomat
Everything that the Kiev regime has been issuing is an immediate and direct threat to Ukraine’s statehood, Maria Zakharova pointed out
Read more
Hainan opens international marine industry exhibition
The event will be held at the Hainan International Exhibition Center in Haikou City for three days
Read more
Defense chief praises achievements in rearming Russian troops
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu noted that the level of modernity for all types of armaments in the Russian Army was more than 71%
Read more
Russia completes creation of Nord Stream 2, now Europeans have to decide — Putin
Russian President stressed that as soon as European partners make a decision on the start of its operation, large additional volumes of Russian gas will immediately flow to Europe
Read more
Sputnik V counteracts Omicron strain to high degree — Putin
It is reported that Sputnik V vaccine neutralizes the new Omicron strain
Read more
Putin may warn Biden against provocations ahead of Geneva talks, expert says
Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States are expected to hold a phone call at 11:30 pm Moscow time on Thursday
Read more
Putin’s phone call with Biden scheduled for late Thursday evening — Kremlin
The White House said earlier that Biden would hold a phone call with Putin on Thursday, "to discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia"
Read more
Chechen leader Kadyrov: Putin to prevent Western military bases’ deployment in Ukraine
Chechnya is ready to act as infantry force to be deployed anywhere and accomplish orders without any problems, he noted
Read more
Defense contractor delivers upgraded A-50U long-range ‘flying radar’ to Russian troops
The aircraft has become the seventh airborne platform delivered to the troops
Read more
Putin sends bill on Russian citizenship to State Duma
Simplified naturalization would be an option for several other groups of people, such as children or Great Patriotic War veterans, former USSR citizens and people whose close relatives are Russian citizens
Read more
Gazprom sets new record for gas supplies to China on December 23
Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said earlier that since November, the company’s gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline have exceeded daily contractual obligations to Chinese partners by more than one third
Read more
Putin congratulates Gazprom on completion of work on Nord Stream 2
The gas pipeline is ready for operation, the Russian President said
Read more
Russian guard ship to rejoin Baltic Fleet in February after repairs
The warship has been under repairs at the Yantar Shipyard since 2014
Read more