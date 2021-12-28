Russia’s course toward Minsk-2 implementation helps prevent escalation in Donbass

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia’s unswerving course toward the implementation of the Minsk agreements by all parties to the conflict in Ukraine has helped to prevent military escalation in Donbass, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday, summing up the results of its activities in 2021.

"Our principled course toward ensuring the implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures by the parties to the Ukrainian crisis helped to prevent military escalation in Donbass," it said.

According to the ministry, the implementation of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree on humanitarian assistance to people in Donbass helped improve the socio-economic situation there amid Kiev’s blockade.