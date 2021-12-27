Syria’s new Constitution must not be aimed at power change — Russian envoy

NUR-SULTAN, December 27. /TASS/. Creation of Syria’s new Constitution must not be aimed at the change of power in that country, Russia’s special presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev told TASS in an interview.

"The government [of Syria] is satisfied by the current Constitution, and in its opinion no amendments are needed. Of course, if the opposition thinks that changes mut be made, the issues of interest to them must be considered and put to the vote in a referendum or approved in some other way. This work must go on," he said. "But if somebody pursues the aim of creating a new Constitution for the sake of changing the powers of the president and thereby trying to change power in Damascus, this road leads nowhere."

Lavrentiev stated that if the opposition really believes that some changes are required, then "it should put forward some concrete proposals and not indulge in speculations that there can be no changes as long as Bashar Assad is in power."

"This approach is not constructive. All delays and problems that there emerge in the process of negotiations have invariably been blamed on Damascus. It is wrong to hold only one side responsible. Responsibility always rests upon both parties," Lavrentiev said.