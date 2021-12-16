Russia has failed to agree on fundamental issues with West for now — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia and the West are still unable to come to terms on fundamental issues, but the sides are ready for continuing the dialogue, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Thursday.

"No agreement has been achieved on fundamental issues for now, but it is absolutely positive that the political will is declared to push ahead with the dialogue. The dialogue is extremely necessary in these no simple conditions," Peskov said, when asked about the Kremlin’s attitude to the wish expressed by the United States and France to hold more summit level contacts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 7 held talks on a video call with US President Joe Biden. Several days later Putin held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.