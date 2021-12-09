Russia’s two Omicron patients have mild form of coronavirus — health minister

PERM, December 9. /TASS/. The arrivals in Russia from South Africa who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant have a mild form of the infection, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told reporters.

"They have a mild form," he said, when asked about the condition of the Omicron patients. The minister also confirmed that only two Omicron cases had been identified in Russia so far. The data of other passengers from the same flight are being analyzed, Murashko added.

Russia recorded its first two Omicron cases on December 6. According to the federal sanitary watchdog, two people who arrived from South Africa tested positive for the variant.

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) named the B.1.1.529 coronavirus strain discovered in southern Africa after the Greek letter omicron. According to the WHO, "this variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning." Omicron cases have already been detected in more than 50 countries, with most patients identified in South Africa. However, no Omicron-related deaths have been recorded yet.