White House confirms plans of holding video call between Biden and Putin on December 7

WASHINGTON, December 5. /TASS/. The White House has confirmed the plans of holding a secure video call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 7.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will hold a secure video call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

"The leaders will discuss a range of topics in the U.S.-Russia relationship, including strategic stability, cyber, and regional issues," according to a statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki released on Saturday.

She noted that President Biden "will underscore U.S. concerns with Russian military activities on the border with Ukraine and reaffirm the United States’ support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

On Friday, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov announced that the two presidents would focus on bilateral affairs and pressing international issues, including Afghanistan, Iran, Ukraine, Libya and, possibly, Syria, in their video call. Additionally, Ushakov said, they will touch upon the progress in the dialogue on strategic stability, and are likely to bring up the implementation of Russia’s initiative to hold a summit of five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.