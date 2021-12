WASHINGTON, December 4. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a secure video call on Tuesday, December 7, Reuters reported on Saturday citing a White House official.

Biden is reported to discuss Ukraine and a wide range of other topics with Putin. In particular, the US president plans to voice his concern about Russia’s alleged military activity at the border with Ukraine.

The White House has not yet responded to TASS’s request to confirm or deny it.