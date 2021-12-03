Hungary has "very positive experience" of Sputnik V use — top diplomat

RIGA, December 3. /TASS/. Hungary has a "very positive experience" of using of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

"We have a very positive experience of using Sputnik. More than 500,000 Hungarians have received it and the results are as good as those of the other five vaccines. In fact, all of them are very effective," he said in an interview with the Latvian radio.

Hungary was the first European Union nation to receive Sputnik V samples for tests in November 2020. In February 2021, Hungary’s National Public Health Center certified the use of the Russian vaccine in Hungary.

To date, four coronavirus vaccines are approved for use in the European Union. They are: Moderna’s Spikevax, Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s Comirnaty, AstraZeneca’s Vaxzevria, and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen. Several more vaccines, including Russia’s Sputnik V, are at a rolling review stage.