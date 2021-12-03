Belarus to take tough steps in response to new Western sanctions - Foreign Ministry

MINSK, December 3. /TASS/. Minsk will take tough but adequate measures in response to the European Union’s move to impose new sanctions on Belarus, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The harmful nature and futility of sanctions has long been clear to all sensible people, as well as their negative impact on both parties. At the same time, as it has been announced earlier, we will take tough and asymmetrical though adequate measures solely as a response to that," the statement reads.

The ministry pointed out that the process posed a threat to regional stability and security. "The blame for all this lies solely with the European Union, who initiated a spiral of sanctions and aggression. We still call on European politicians to come to their senses," the statement added.

According to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, the move to impose restrictions stemmed from a desire to get rid of rivals, "which is why Belarusian companies that have nothing to do with the migration crisis were included in the package of sanctions." At the same time, the ministry said that it was not the first time that Belarus had to face such challenges from the West." "Like before, the Belarusian state will grow stronger and go through this stage with dignity, protecting the living standards of the country’s people," the ministry noted.

On Thursday, the European Union, in coordination with the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States, introduced new sanctions on Belarus. The Western countries called on Minsk to stop organizing illegal migration across its borders with the EU.