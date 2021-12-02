EU Council passes fifth package of sanctions against Belarus due to migration crisis

BRUSSELS, December 2. /TASS/. The EU Council passed the fifth package of sanctions against Belarus due to the migration crisis on its border on Thursday, according to a statement released by the EU Council. Sanctions will come into force after the publication in the Official Journal of the EU on Thursday.

The new package of sanctions includes around 25 individuals and legal entities, including Belavia air carrier, a source told TASS earlier.

Permanent representatives of 27 EU countries passed the fifth package of sanctions against Belarusian authorities on Wednesday. As of today, the European Union has already introduced four packages of individual sanctions, which list 166 individuals and 15 legal entities.

Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said earlier that Minsk goes easy on the EU’s intention to introduce new packages of restrictions, adding that the country’s economy successfully copes with this pressure.