Russian top diplomat blasts West for causing most of today’s global problems

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. The current challenges all around the world are often the consequences of the collective West’s disastrous adventures, especially those undertaken in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Tuesday at a meeting of the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund's educational and scientific program ‘Dialogue in the Name of the Future’.

"A fact that is completely overlooked is that most of the ongoing problems were caused by the collective West. Look at the consequences of the West’s adventurism in Iraq, Libya and also the attempt in Syria. All of this resulted in a spike in terrorism, huge waves of illegal migration that flooded Europe and still continues and, of course, the instability in the Sahara-Sahel zone," the Russian top diplomat pointed out.

The chief diplomat also noted that partners in the West had never shed their feeling of superiority, which they have adhered to for more than 500 years. According to Lavrov, the West still believes that everyone should obey their decisions. The top diplomat emphasized that Russia did not want such a philosophy to be established globally.