Lukashenko calls on Poland to allow transit to Germany for refugees

MINSK, November 26. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called on the Polish government to allow transit to Germany for the refugees that are staying at the border between the two countries.

"Most people here want to reunite with their families’’ and Germany won’t take on much of a burden if it accepts them, he said in a speech before the migrants on Friday. ‘’But Poland is blocking all that,’’ he said.

The crisis at the border will end if the migrants are allowed to reach Germany, Lukashenko said, speaking near the refugee camp at a warehouse in Bruzgi.

Lukashenko said the government of Poland lost their minds and were out of touch with reality.

‘’Dear Poles, talk sense into your politicians,’’ he said.

‘’I’m asking the Poles once again, asking them strongly: We don’t need any conflicts, let alone wars, so let these people go to Germany,’’ he said, referring to the refugees. ‘’They are not here to stay in Belarus or Poland, they are going to Germany.’’

The migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland where migrants have been flocking since the beginning of the year, took an abrupt turn for the worse on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border from Belarus while some of them attempted to cross into Poland after tearing down a barbed-wire fence. The refugees were later placed at a warehouse in Bruzgi near the Polish border.

EU countries have accused Minsk of an intentional escalation of the crisis and have called for sanctions. Lukashenko put the blame on the Western countries, whose actions prompted people to flee wars in their homeland.