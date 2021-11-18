EU pushing Russia away by sanctions — Putin

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Opportunities for cooperation with European nations are narrowing because the European Union pushes Russia away by sanctions, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the extended board meeting of the Foreign Ministry.

"Speaking about European affairs, I have to regrettably state that opportunities for cooperation are growing narrow, although the European Union remains our leading trade and economic partner. Fairly fruitful interaction down the line of Russia and the EU that was before is experiencing serious challenges now. The European Union continues pushing us away by sanctions, unfriendly actions and baseless accusations," the head of state said.

The European side ignores "the obvious benefit from interaction in politics, economy and humanitarian sphere," the Russian leader said. "One should not forget we are neighbors and, as the history shows, dividing lines on the continent do not result in anything good," Putin added.