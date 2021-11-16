Armenian troops using artillery at border with Azerbaijan — Azerbaijani defense ministry

BAKU, November 16. /TASS/. Armenian troops have been using artillery systems to shell Azerbaijani positions in the Lachin district, the press service of the Azerbaijani defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"The opposing side continues provocations at the border in the Lachin district. The Armenian armed forces shelled our units from mortars and artillery systems of various calibers in order to whip up tensions," it said.

Azerbaijani soldiers "are taking appropriate measures to thwart the provocation," the ministry said. "In response to the Armenian provocation, the opposite side’s mortar and an anti-tank system were destroyed. The situation at the border is still tense, with combat operations continuing."

The Azerbaijani defense ministry reported earlier that Armenian troops had attacked Azerbaijani combat stations in the Kalbajar and Lachin districts, wounding two Azerbaijani soldiers.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabak and the adjacent Syunik region in Armenia deteriorated dramatically in November. The sides regularly report armed incidents, including those entailing human casualties. On November 13, Yerevan and Baku exchanged accusations of shelling each other’s army positions. Apart from that, the situation is tense at the sections of the highway linking Armenia and Iran that came over under Baku’s control under the November 9, 2020, statement by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijani and Russia.