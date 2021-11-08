Venezuelan authorities launch vaccination of children over 2 against COVID, President says

HAVANA, November 8. /TASS/. On Monday, Venezuelan authorities begin vaccination of children over two years of age against coronavirus. Overall, 70% of residents had already been inoculated, the country’s president Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday.

"Some 70% of Venezuela’s population have been vaccinated. I should say that on Monday, November 8, vaccination of children over two years of age will begin in Venezuela," the head of state told the Venezolana de Television channel. He noted that it is planned to inoculate 80% of the population by November 30 and 90% - by December 31.

According to Venezuela’s Health Ministry, since the beginning of the pandemic, over 412,000 people have been infected nationwide and 4,955 died of the infection. The country’s authorities use the jabs received from Russia, China, and Cuba.