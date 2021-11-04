Union State of Russia and Belarus "priority of priorities" for Minsk - Lukashenko

MINSK, November 4. /TASS/. The Union State of Russia and Belarus is a "priority of priorities" for Minsk, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, held as a video conference.

"The Union State is the priority of priorities for Belarus. Together we have developed a unique integration model, which ensures equal rights for Belarusians and Russians and enhances economic cooperation. We intensively cooperate in a variety of fields and aim to keep broadening the Union’s integration. We protect the historical and moral values, which are the same for our fraternal nations," he said.