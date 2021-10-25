Israeli airstrike hits Syrian army's positions in Quneitra province — TV

BEIRUT, October 25. /TASS/. An Israeli Air Force fighter jet attacked the positions of the Syrian army and pro-Iranian armed groups in Syria's Quneitra province 40 kilometers south of Damascus on Monday, the Dubai-based Al-Hadath TV channel reported.

According to the news outlet, the airstrike hit ground targets near the city of Al-Baath and the Al-Kurum settlement, causing property damage. No casualties have been reported.

On October 14, the Israeli Air Force attacked the T-4 military airfield southeast of Syria's Palmyra (240 kilometers from Damascus). Al-Hadath said that the base of Iran's unmanned aerial aircraft located at the airfield was the target of the attack, which caused losses to Shia units stationed there.

On October 8, six Syrian service members and 12 Shia militias suffered wounds in an Israeli airstrike on the T-4 airfield.