Lithuania’s Klaipeda District mayor detained in Russia for border violation

VILNIUS, October 24. /TASS/. The mayor of Lithuania’s Klaipeda District and two more people were detained by Russian border guards in the Curonian Lagoon for violating the Russian border, Lithuanian Foreign Minister’s Spokeswoman Vytaute Smaizyte-Kuliesiene said on Sunday.

"The foreign ministry has information that three Lithuanian citizens are on the Russia side of the border. Our consular service is probing into the situation," she told the LRT national radio station.

According to the Lithuanian side, one of those detained is Mayor of the Klaipeda District Bronius Markauskas, who is known for his love for fishing.

Lithuanian border guards also confirmed reports about the border violation incident involving a Lithuanian boat with three persons aboard. "It must have happened unintentionally," Lithuania’s State Border Guard Service Spokesman Giedrius Miscutis told LRT. In his words, such incidents happen several times a year. "As a rule, violators get off with administrative liability," he added.