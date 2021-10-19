FBI completes search of New York house reportedly linked to Russian businessman

NEW YORK, October 20. /TASS/. Officers of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Tuesday completed the search of a Manhattan house reportedly associated with Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska.

A TASS correspondent reported from the scene that officers left the adjacent territory in two black SUVs.

"They said they had finished everything," a police officer told reporters.

An FBI officer nodded when asked whether the investigative actions were over. No other comments were made to the press.