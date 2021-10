KIEV, October 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky stated his readiness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in any format.

"Ukraine, in turn, is interested in a meeting with the Russian President in any format," he said in an interview for ICTV Monday.

Besides, Zelensky noted the chances for a new Normandy Four (Germany, Russia, France, Ukraine) meeting, stating that Kiev is ready for such a meeting.