Number of victims rises to six following deadly shooting in Beirut, over 60 injured — TV

CAIRO, October 14. /TASS/. The number of victims from a deadly shootout that erupted in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Thursday, has increased to six, in addition, over 60 people have been injured, the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen TV channel reported citing its own source in the Lebanese army.

Skirmishes in Lebanon’s capital have been carrying on, with shootouts in multiple locations.

Gunfire broke out in the Tayouneh and Badaro neighborhoods in Beirut’s west during a protest by Shiite parties in front of the Palace of Justice.

According to available data, at least 20 people were injured from clashes in the central districts of Beirut. The Lebanese army vowed that "soldiers will open fire for effect at any armed person it sees in Beirut". At present, the army is combing the lower floors of buildings where, according to them, armed individuals might be located, as well as the rooftops of nearby buildings where snipers could be situated.

In a statement, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for calm and urged people "not to be dragged into civil strife." The head of the government addressed the Lebanese army and law enforcement agencies to ensure security in the Tayouneh and Badaro neighborhoods and called for the instigators of the protest to be arrested.