Nothing can threaten Russian-Vietnamese oil and gas cooperation, says minister

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Nothing can ruin the cooperation between Russia and Vietnam in the oil and gas sector, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son told a press conference following the talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday.

"The oil and gas cooperation between our countries has passed through many challenges, and I can confirm that nothing can threaten or challenge our cooperation in this strategic area," he said.

The two countries’ energy contacts are a very important pillar of bilateral cooperation, considering "the comprehensive strategic partnership," the minister said, adding that almost all large gas corporations of the Russian Federation participate in Vietnam’s gas projects.

The sides are not only actively deepening the cooperation in the oil and gas sector now, but they are also attempting to extend collaboration towards new areas, such as renewable energy, Bui Thanh Son added. Such joint efforts of Vietnam and Russia "not only meet the interests of the two countries, but also contribute much to stability and development globally and in the region," he said.