Russia, US have yet to develop mutually acceptable prisoner swap option - Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. Russia and the United States have not yet developed a mutually acceptable prisoner swap option, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a Saturday press conference devoted to the outcome of his visit to New York for the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

According to him, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States touched upon the issue at their meeting in Geneva and "agreed that the security agencies that are responsible for these issues in Moscow and Washington will hold talks to agree some mutually acceptable options. We haven't developed such an option yet," Lavrov pointed out.

"The Americans are only interested in getting their citizens back and don't take our requests seriously. They are interested in Paul Whelan who was convicted of espionage, he was caught red handed. It is a crime that cannot be compared to the charges on which Konstantin Yaroshenko and Viktor Bout were sentenced to prison terms of more than 20 years. However, we are ready to hold talks, we have other American citizens who for some are of no interest to the Washington administration. It's always better to talk than not to talk," the Russian top diplomat added.