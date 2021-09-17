UN chief highlights SCO’s crucial role in countering common challenges

DUSHANBE, September 17. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s activity is very crucial for countering common threats as well as recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in his address to the SCO heads of state participating in the Dushanbe summit.

"Transnational threats — such as the climate crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic — demand coordinated and creative solutions. The work of regional organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is critical to addressing our shared challenges and ensuring an equitable recovery [after the pandemic]," Guterres said.

According to the UN chief, he is proud that collaboration between the UN and the SCO is growing stronger every day.

"Our partnership is advancing peace, stability and sustainable development in Central Asia, expanding opportunities for women and promoting the role of young people. Let us continue to build on those vital efforts. I wish you a successful summit and fruitful deliberations," Guterres said.

The declaration on establishing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was signed in Shanghai in June 2001 by Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. In 2017, India and Pakistan became full-fledged members of the SCO.

Four countries (Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia) enjoy the status of observers. Another six countries are SCO dialogue partners: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka.