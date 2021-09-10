Russia encourages Taliban statement on having no intention to usurp power in Afghanistan

SOCHI, September 10. /TASS/. Russia encourages statements by the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) that they have no intention to usurp power in Afghanistan and pose no problems to Central Asian nations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We have heard and encourage in every way the Taliban’s statements that they have no intention to usurp power, that they want to form, as is generally said, an inclusive government, that they <…> will not create problems for their neighbors, including Central Asian countries, that they have no plans to intrude into their territory, and that they will fight against terrorists, who are still staying in Afghanistan, first of all Islamic State [a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia] and Al Qaeda [outlawed in Russia]. So far, nothing has been done to refute these intentions," he said.

He stressed that the current situation in Afghanistan cannot be settled without an inclusive political process involving the Pushtu, Uzbeks, Hazara, and Tajiks.

After the United States ended its 20-year operation in Afghanistan and withdrew its troops from that country, the Taliban staged a large-scale offensive and by September 6 they said they had taken control of the entire country. By September 8, the Taliban formed an interim government of Taliban members only.