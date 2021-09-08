China shares consensus on Afghan issue with Russia and other countries — diplomat

BEIJING, September 8. /TASS/. China has reached a substantial consensus on the Afghan situation with Russia and other countries, Spokesman for Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

"We exchanged views with the representatives of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries and also are maintaining a dialogue with Russia on relevant issues. We have reached a substantial consensus," Wenbin stated at a briefing.

According to China’s diplomat, "Afghanistan undergoes fundamental changes", and the neighboring states are greatly concerned about the situation in this country. "On September 5, China, Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, led by Pakistan, held a meeting at the level of special representatives to address cooperation on the Afghan issue," Wenbin noted.

Earlier, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said that an online meeting of the foreign ministers of China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan would take place on Wednesday. The consultations will be held the next day after the announcement of the new interim Afghan government, which includes only members of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia).