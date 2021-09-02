Beijing invites US to give thought to Putin’s words on its mission in Afghanistan

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Washington should give a thought to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks about the dire consequences of the US peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin’s point of view deserves being given a thought to by the US," he told reporters at a briefing.

According to the Chinese diplomat, the United States’ attempts to impose American democracy on Afghanistan have only resulted in a mess and chaos. "The United States’ policy eventually ended in failure," he said.

No country has the right to claim that its socio-economic development model is the most successful, he noted. "When, under the appropriate slogans, one state is engaged in the oppression of others, we are dealing with false democracy," he concluded.

Putin earlier said at a meeting with schoolchildren during his trip to Russia’s Far East that Washington had been trying to implement its standards in Afghanistan over the past 20 years, but the only result was tragedy and losses.