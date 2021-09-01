Biden calls for focusing on new challenges, including those related to Russia, China

WASHINGTON, September 1. /TASS/. The United States needs to focus on new threats after the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden said in an address to the nation.

"The world is changing. We’re engaged in a serious competition with China. We’re dealing with challenges on multiple fronts with Russia. We are confronted with cyberattacks and nuclear proliferation. We have to show America’s competitive to meet these new challenges," he pointed out. "And we can do both, fight terrorism and take on new threats that are here now and will continue to be here in the future," Biden added.

General Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of the US Central Command, said on Monday that the United States had withdrawn its troops from Afghanistan. The decision to end the US operation in Afghanistan, which began in October 2001 and turned out to be the country’s longest overseas campaign, was announced by President Joe Biden on April 14, 2021.