US disappointed by abstentions of Russia, China in vote on Afghanistan resolution - envoy

UNITED NATIONS, August 31. /TASS/. The US is disappointed that Russia and China abstained from voting on the UN resolution on Afghanistan, US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told journalists Monday.

"We were disappointed by abstentions of Russia and China," she said, adding that the permanent UN Security Council members held close consultations.

"We took into account some of the concerns that both the Chinese and the Russians raised in the draft resolution that was eventually approved," she added.

According to the diplomat, the final document contains issues that are important for every Security Council member.

On Monday, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution on Afghanistan that calls on the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) to ensure a safe departure of their compatriots and foreign citizens who sees to leave the country. The document also implies ramped up humanitarian aid efforts. The resolution was approved by 13 Security Council members, with Russia and China abstaining.

According to Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasiliy Nebenzya, the authors of the resolution ignored Moscow’s principal concerns. He noted that Russia proposed to include a clause on the negative effect of mass evacuation of specialists valuable for the economy. The diplomat noted that the authors also did not including Russia’s proposal to reflect the negative effect of suspension of Afghanistan’s financial assets, and to condemn the activities of the Daesh terror group and the Islamic Movement of East Turkestan terror group (both outlawed in Russia).