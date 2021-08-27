Belarus to fulfill all obligations on potash exports even under sanctions — Lukashenko

MINSK, August 27. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko promised that his country will fulfill its export obligations for potash fertilizers even under sanctions, the BelTA news agency reported.

"The demand for it is huge and is growing year after year. Belaruskali is one of the leading players on the fertilizer market, it produces and sells more than 20% of all potash fertilizers. But the most important thing - I dare say, because I am deep into the topic of production and sales of potash fertilizers - is that it is the most reliable partner in the world. We have never failed and we won’t fail any of our partners," Lukashenko said speaking at the opening of the Petrikovsky ore-dressing plant in the Gomel region.

According to the President, even now, under the sanctions of the US and EU countries, when "fugitive oppositionists are begging for these sanctions, Belarus does not let anyone down and will certainly fulfill all its obligations."

"On the contrary, we are looking for new delivery addresses, new opportunities for the delivery of goods. Today such giants as China, Brazil, India and many other countries are interested in potash fertilizers from Belarus," the head of state noted.

"The world is big. Due to the coronavirus pandemic on the planet, the issue of providing foodstuffs and, as a consequence, fertilizers has become even more acute," he said.

"Therefore, the global demand for fertilizers in general and in particular for potash fertilizers is growing and will continue to grow. We are ready to help, therefore we are building these giants," the President said.

Lukashenko stressed that by commissioning the Petrikovsky ore-dressing plant, Belarus "strengthens its position on the global potash market."

He noted that neighboring states will also benefit from the creation of such enterprises.

"Nearby, there is Ukraine, which was the breadbasket of the Soviet Union, and it will remain the breadbasket. It needs a huge amount of mineral fertilizers, including potash," the head of state said.

Lukashenko noted that, despite the position of the Ukrainian leadership, the Belarusian side is conducting a dialogue in order not to break economic relations and thinking about developing cooperation.